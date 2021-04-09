CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández…

Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball’s guidelines after Hernández’s close contact.

“That’s all I can tell you about it right now,” Montoyo said.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left after two innings in Friday night’s game with vaccination-related symptoms.

A number of Toronto players received shots before Thursday’s game with the Angels.

Montoyo got his second vaccination and said after the game that he felt a little tired.

“A lot of teams are going through this right now,” Montoyo said. “We’ll get better soon.”

Toronto placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL with right triceps inflammation. Outfielder Josh Palacios and pitchers Ty Tice and Joel Payamps were recalled from the alternate training site.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up