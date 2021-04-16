CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Blue Jays-Royals postponed by…

Blue Jays-Royals postponed by rain; doubleheader Saturday

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals postponed Friday night’s game because of rain and will make it up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader before concluding their four-game series Sunday.

The first seven-inning game Saturday will start a 1:10 p.m. and the second at 5:10 p.m.

“I woke up this morning hoping the forecast would be radically wrong,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny, whose team has had a number of rainouts and days off already this season. “We’ll have plenty of chances to grind, but they’ve adapted well without it being ideal of still coming out and being sharp and getting ready to play.”

The Royals won the series-opener 7-5 on Thursday night. This is the Blue Jays’ only trip to Kansas City this season.

The Blue Jays and Royals will likely push their Friday night starters to Saturday night with Toronto’s Steven Matz taking on Mike Minor. The scheduled Saturday starters will remain with Robbie Ray facing Kansas City’s Brady Singer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up