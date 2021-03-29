CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Uber deal: Twins lock up pitcher Dobnak for long term

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 2:37 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a $9.25 million, five-year contract that includes three club options to extend and increase the deal with the overachieving former ride-share driver.

Dobnak went 6-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts last season, before hitting a slump and being sent to the team’s alternate training site.

The bespectacled, mustachioed 26-year-old became a cult hero after his major league debut in 2019, when he wound up starting a postseason game at Yankee Stadium. Dobnak went undrafted out of an NCAA Division II program, Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, and was pitching in an obscure independent league in Michigan when the Twins discovered him. To make ends meet along his way up the ladder, Dobnak was an Uber driver during his spare time.

He’ll be the team’s primary long reliever to start, essentially the sixth starter behind José Berríos, Kenta Maeda, Matt Shoemaker, Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ.

