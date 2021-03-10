CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's preregistration website | COVID-19 vaccine eligibility | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Latest COVID-19 test results | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Reds star Joey Votto put on injury list at spring training

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 1:00 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been put on the injury list for an indefinite period at spring training, a team spokesman said Wednesday.

The team released no details of Votto’s situation or how long he is expected to be sidelined.

The 36-year-old Votto has played in four spring training games, going 4 for 9 at the plate. Last season he hit .226 in 54 games, with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Reds open the regular season April 1.

MLB News | Sports

