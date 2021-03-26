Los Angeles Angels release veterans Jon Jay, Jesse Chavez

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have released outfielder Jon Jay and right-hander Jesse Chavez. The Angels made…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have released outfielder Jon Jay and right-hander Jesse Chavez.

The Angels made the moves Friday as they trim their roster for opening day.

Jay and Chavez both signed minor league deals with invitations to big spring training last month. The 36-year-old Jay batted 2 for 29 in 15 spring training games, while the 37-year-old Chavez had a 14.54 ERA in five appearances.

Jay was attempting to make the roster of his seventh big league team, but his departure means Juan Lagares is increasingly likely to make the Angels’ opening day roster as a backup outfielder. Lagares is batting .378 in his first spring training with the Halos, who signed the former Gold Glove winner last month after the Mets dropped him.

Jay would have received a deal paying $1 million in the majors had he been added to the 40-man roster and Chavez $750,000.

The Angels will be back in Anaheim on Sunday night for the first of three exhibition games against the Dodgers. They host the Chicago White Sox on opening day Thursday.

