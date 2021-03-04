Belt making progress from illness, resumes baseball activity

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt has resumed baseball activities with the San Francisco Giants at spring training…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt has resumed baseball activities with the San Francisco Giants at spring training after dealing with what manager Gabe Kapler called a virus without providing further details — though Kapler did say previously it wasn’t COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Belt already had been worked in slowly given he had surgery in October to remove a bone spur from his right heel.

“He had a virus, and he was sick,” Kapler said. “I don’t know if there’s much more than that, sorry.”

Belt did some light baseball work Wednesday at Scottsdale Stadium before going through a more extensive workout Thursday, Kapler said.

“Had a nice talk out on the field today with Brandon. He was throwing, he’s feeling better,” Kapler said via Zoom call after San Francisco’s 3-1 win against the White Sox.

“Got some work in the cage as well. We’re still pushing toward trying to get Brandon ready for opening day. There’s not much of a rush right now. We’re still pretty early in March. But today was promising and every day we’ll add a little bit of activity. When you’re sick for a little while it takes a while to build back up.”

Outfielder Jaylin Davis ran the bases Thursday after dealing with some knee soreness and should be playing soon, while outfielder Austin Slater is nursing what Kapler called “a mild sore hamstring.” He is swinging the bat.

“He was running really well and we’re especially confident that you’ll see him in the lineup in the next couple of days, maybe one more day of running the bases and then we’re going to be good to go,” Kapler said. “Did outfield drills today and looked outstanding. His body’s moving well.”

Right-hander Reyes Moronta, who didn’t pitch last season while rehabbing from surgery on his pitching shoulder, and lefty Jarlin Garcia are closer to getting into game action, too.

