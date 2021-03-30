CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Arizona opens season at…

Arizona opens season at San Diego

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 8:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits San Diego for opening day.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 101 total doubles last year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Tyler Clippard: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies struggle to find qualified talent through public job postings, even with skills assessments

Military suicides rose in 2020, especially in reserve forces

OMB blocks sale of National Archives facility listed as underutilized federal property

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up