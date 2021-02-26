CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
White Sox, Cuban pitching prospect Vera agree to contract

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:11 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and Cuban pitching prospect Norge Vera have agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus.

The 20-year-old right-hander played one season for Santiago in Cuba’s top league. He was 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA, one complete game, one shutout and 37 strikeouts in 11 starts.

The White Sox also announced minor league deals Friday with outfielder/first baseman Darío Borrero, right-handers Adrián Gil and Carlos Hinestroza, catcher Manuel Guarimán, outfielder Carlos Jiménez and third baseman Víctor Quezada.

