CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Veteran RHP Ross signs…

Veteran RHP Ross signs minor league deal with Rangers

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyson Ross has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, though the veteran right-hander initially won’t be part of their major league camp.

The Rangers said Friday that the 33-year-old Ross, whose last big league action was with Detroit in 2019, will participate in workouts with their rehab group.

After three appearances for San Francisco in spring training last year, Ross was released prior to the start of summer camp and decided not to play in 2020.

Ross is 44-70 with a 4.04 ERA in 203 career games (142 starts) over 10 big league seasons. He went to Texas as a free agent before the 2017 season and was 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) before being released in mid-September.

He was limited to one game for San Diego in 2016 because of a thoracic outlet procedure. The previous three seasons with the Padres, he was 26-34 with a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings — and was an All-Star in 2014.

Ross also pitched for Oakland (2010-12) and St. Louis (2018). He was 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts for the Tigers two years ago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

The Senate has never truly supported IT modernization and here’s what has to change

Military academies flooded with issues, but will superintendents' plans fix the problems?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up