Twins finalize $2M deal with starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:02 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and right-hander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract on Friday, another experienced addition to the rotation on the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers at spring training.

Shoemaker can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $50,000 each for 105, 115, 125, 135 and 145.

He will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation.

After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Los Angeles Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts. He has a 3.86 ERA in 602 1/3 career innings.

The Twins recently signed J.A. Happ to join José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda in the rotation. Only Berrios (26) is younger than 32 in the group. Minnesota has won the last two AL Central titles.

