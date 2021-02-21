CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, Giants reach $4M, one-year deal

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 3:58 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Aaron Sanchez finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving the club another experienced starter to join Johnny Cueto in the rotation.

The Giants said Sanchez could earn up to $2.5 million more in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 16 and 18 starts and $500,000 each for 20, 22, 24 and 26 games started. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

The 28-year-old Sanchez hasn’t pitched since 2019, sitting out last year’s shortened season while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder. He went 5-14 with a 5.89 ERA over 27 starts and 131 1/3 innings playing for Toronto and Houston.

A 2016 All-Star for the Blue Jays, he made only 20 starts in 2018 and eight starts the year before because of a blister and split fingernail.

The Giants cleared room on the 40-man roster for Sanchez by designating right-hander Trevor Gott for assignment.

