Rangers sign former NL All-Star RHP Foltynewicz for 2021

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 2:01 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Free agent former All-Star right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has signed a $2 million, one-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers announced the agreement with the 2018 NL All-Star on Wednesday. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was designated for assignment to make room on their roster.

Foltynewicz made only one start for Atlanta last season, allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old pitcher spent the rest of the season in the Braves’ alternate training site.

Before that, Foltynewicz was 40-34 in 103 games for the Braves from 2016-19. His best season was his All-Star year in 2018, when he was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts. He started four of Atlanta’s nine NL Division Series games in 2018-10.

He was a first-round pick in 2010 by the Houston Astros and made his big league debut with them in 2014. He was traded the following offseason to the Braves. He has a 44-42 record and 4.33 ERA in 118 starts and 20 relief appearances in his big league career.

