CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Indians finalize Billy Hamilton's…

Indians finalize Billy Hamilton’s minor league contract

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Billy Hamilton has joined the Indians’ cluttered outfield competition.

The free agent finalized his contract on Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal last week with an invitation to big league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests.

Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn’t produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

Hamilton had his best years with the Reds from 2013-18. He stole at least 56 bases over a four-year span.

The Indians this month signed free agent Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year deal, and he projects to get one of their three starting outfield jobs. The other two seem up for grabs along with a backup spot.

Hamilton is a career .241 hitter with 101 doubles, 36 triples, 22 home runs and 178 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CISA tells agencies to patch or unplug on-premise Microsoft email systems

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up