CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » MLB News » AP source: OF Albert…

AP source: OF Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies begin to revise and reissue COVID-19 safety plans to their workforces

Ice storm puts renewed interest on military base safety

Senate approves Vilsack for Agriculture Department again

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up