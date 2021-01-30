CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » MLB News » AP Source: White Sox,…

AP Source: White Sox, Rodón agree to $3 million, 1-year deal

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The White Sox nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him.

Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up