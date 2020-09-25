Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Chicago
|34
|24
|.586
|z-Toronto
|31
|27
|.534
z-clinched playoff berth
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto 10, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Cincinnati
|30
|28
|.517
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|.500
|Milwaukee
|28
|30
|.483
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|.483
|New York
|26
|31
|.456
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
___
