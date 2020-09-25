Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct z-Chicago 34 24 .586 z-Toronto 31 27 .534 z-clinched playoff berth ___…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct z-Chicago 34 24 .586 z-Toronto 31 27 .534

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 2-3) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517 San Francisco 29 29 .500 Milwaukee 28 30 .483 Philadelphia 28 30 .483 New York 26 31 .456

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-2) at Washington (Sánchez 3-5), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-2), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.