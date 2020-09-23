CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More businesses can reopen under Prince George's Phase 2 | Montgomery Co. official urge more COVID-19 testing | U.Va. announces new restrictions
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 23, 2020, 7:42 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
z-Cleveland 31 24 .564
Toronto 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 26 31 .456
Seattle 24 31 .436
Baltimore 23 32 .418
Detroit 22 31 .415
Kansas City 22 33 .400

z-clinched playoff berth

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Cincinnati 28 28 .500
Milwaukee 27 27 .500
San Francisco 27 27 .500
Philadelphia 27 29 .482
New York 25 30 .455
Colorado 24 30 .444
Washington 23 32 .418

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

