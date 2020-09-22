Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|28
|27
|.509
|Philadelphia
|27
|28
|.491
|Milwaukee
|26
|27
|.491
|San Francisco
|26
|27
|.491
|Colorado
|24
|29
|.453
|New York
|24
|30
|.444
|Washington
|22
|32
|.407
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.