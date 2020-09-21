Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|28
|27
|.509
|Philadelphia
|27
|27
|.500
|Milwaukee
|26
|27
|.491
|San Francisco
|26
|27
|.491
|Colorado
|24
|29
|.453
|New York
|24
|30
|.444
|Washington
|21
|32
|.396
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
