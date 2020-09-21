CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » MLB News » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 7:24 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
Cleveland 30 24 .556
Toronto 28 26 .519
Seattle 24 30 .444
Los Angeles 24 31 .436
Baltimore 23 31 .426
Detroit 22 30 .423
Kansas City 22 32 .407

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Cincinnati 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 27 27 .500
Milwaukee 26 27 .491
San Francisco 26 27 .491
Colorado 24 29 .453
New York 24 30 .444
Washington 21 32 .396
Arizona 20 34 .370

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

