Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct Toronto 26 22 .542 Cleveland 26 23 .531 Baltimore 22 27 .449…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Toronto 26 22 .542 Cleveland 26 23 .531 Baltimore 22 27 .449 Seattle 22 27 .449 Detroit 21 27 .438 Kansas City 21 29 .420 Los Angeles 20 30 .400 Boston 19 32 .373 Texas 18 31 .367

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Philadelphia 24 24 .500 San Francisco 24 24 .500 St. Louis 22 23 .489 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 Colorado 22 26 .458 New York 22 27 .449 Washington 18 29 .383 Arizona 19 31 .380 Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

