Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toronto
|26
|22
|.542
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|Baltimore
|22
|27
|.449
|Seattle
|22
|27
|.449
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|Los Angeles
|20
|30
|.400
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|Texas
|18
|31
|.367
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|24
|24
|.500
|San Francisco
|24
|24
|.500
|St. Louis
|22
|23
|.489
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|New York
|22
|27
|.449
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|Arizona
|19
|31
|.380
|Pittsburgh
|14
|34
|.292
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
