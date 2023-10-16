How to help give aid to those suffering in Gaza and Israel

Want to help those suffering in Gaza and Israel? A D.C. nonprofit is accepting any monetary donations.

The United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza as around 1 million people continue to evacuate toward the area’s southern border with Egypt. Meanwhile, Israeli forces’ planned ground incursion to root out the terrorist group Hamas is set to begin soon.

If you are looking to help those suffering and in need, what are the best options?

“This crisis … it’s unimaginable and every little bit will help,” said Niranjali Amerasinghe, executive director of D.C. nonprofit ActionAid USA.

The group plans to take any monetary donations and provide food, water and essential medical services.

One group Amerasinghe is particularly worried about is pregnant women in Gaza. The U.N. estimates that around 50,000 soon-to-be mothers remain in the area and need medical services.

“About 5,500 will be giving birth in the next few weeks. So these women are particularly vulnerable in a situation like this and are going to need medical assistance,” said Amerasinghe. “We are standing ready to deliver humanitarian assistance as soon as the border is open.”

She said any amount to a reputable organization assisting the area is helpful.

“We’re all part of one human race. And we need to make sure that the rights of Palestinian people and Israeli people who are affected in this in this crisis are respected,” she said.

Meanwhile, The Jewish Federal of Greater Washington is also accepting funds for Israelis recovering from Hamas’ attack earlier this month.

“The organizations on the ground in Israel need funds so they can expand,” Gil Preuss, chief executive officer of the JFGW, told WTOP last week. “They need the resources to hire more therapists, to rebuild homes, to make sure that … the thousands of people who are displaced from their homes have a place to go now and for the next several months.”