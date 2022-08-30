RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Middle East News » US Navy says Iran…

US Navy says Iran seized, later let go of American sea drone

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet says Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized and later let go of a U.S. sea drone in the Persian Gulf.

Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said Tuesday the incident saw a Revolutionary Guard ship try to seize a Saildrone Explorer.

Hawkins said the Guard vessel was towing the drone behind it as a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter approached it.

Hawkins told The Associated Press the Navy called repeatedly to the Iranians, who ultimately let the drone go.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident. However, it comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Iran over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up