WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » Middle East News » At least 4 killed…

At least 4 killed in Iran landslide triggered by heavy rains

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 4:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran’s capital killed at least four people Thursday, Iranian state TV reported.

The report said heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the northwestern part of Tehran, and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city.

Rescue teams were deployed at the scene, and nine people were injured in the incident, the report said, adding that others may be buried under the mud and search efforts were underway.

The landslide occurred in a valley in the foothills of Tehran’s Alborz mountains. In 2015, a flash flood in the area killed at least 14 people.

Ahead of the landslide, officials warned residents of Tehran’s mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods. They also warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday.

On Saturday, flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province killed at least 21 people and hit more than 10 villages in the province.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up