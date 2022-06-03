RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
Home » Middle East News » Iran reports death of…

Iran reports death of another Revolutionary Guard colonel

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 1:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran reported the death of another colonel of the elite Quds force of its Revolutionary Guards on Friday, the second in two weeks from the unit which oversees Iran’s military operations abroad.

Quoting an unknown official, the early morning report by the official IRNA news agency said Col. Ali Esmailzadeh died during an “incident in his residence” days ago in city of Karaj, some 35 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the capital Tehran.

It did not elaborate but denied reports that the colonel was assassinated.

Other news channels close to the Guard said Esmailzadeh fell from his rooftop or balcony. In May two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike shot Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei five times in a car in front of his residence in Tehran.

Iran blamed his slaying on the United States and its allies, including Israel. Iran traditionally blames Israel for such targeted killings, including those on nuclear scientists over the past years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up