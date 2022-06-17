WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Middle East News » Building collapse kills 1…

Building collapse kills 1 in Egyptian capital of Cairo

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 9:35 AM

CAIRO (AP) — A building collapse early on Friday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo killed at least one person, authorities said, as rescuers at the scene searched through the rubble. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse.

The city’s deputy governor, Ibrahim Abdel-Hadi, said in a statement released by the Interior Ministry that a family of six was believed to have been inside the six-story building in the el-Waily neighborhood when it gave way in the early hours of the morning.

Search and rescue workers pulled the body of a woman from the rubble and were looking for other survivors, he said. People were also asked to leave the surrounding buildings because of structural concerns.

Bulldozers and diggers were still lifting debris at the scene on Friday afternoon. A neighboring building had lost part of a wall, exposing the interior of an apartment.

Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and lack of maintenance is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.

The country’s government has tried to crack down on illegal building in recent years after decades of lax enforcement. But the megacity still contains entire neighborhoods of unlicensed red brick apartment buildings and shantytowns.

