RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Middle East News » Israeli medics say 3…

Israeli medics say 3 people were killed in stabbing near Tel Aviv; police suspect militant attack

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say 3 people were killed in stabbing near Tel Aviv; police suspect militant attack.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up