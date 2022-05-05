JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on…

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Police said they suspected it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area around where the killings occurred, in the town of Elad.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded; two of the wounded were in serious condition.

