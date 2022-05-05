RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Israeli medics say 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 2:35 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say at least three people were killed in a stabbing attack near Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

Police said they suspected it was a militant attack and that the assailant fled in a vehicle. Security forces set up roadblocks in the area around where the killings occurred, in the town of Elad.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said three people were killed and four others were wounded; two of the wounded were in serious condition.

