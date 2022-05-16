RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
First flight in years takes off from Yemen’s capital, Sanaa

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 2:36 AM

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country’s rebel-held capital.

The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.

The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan’s capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media.

The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.

