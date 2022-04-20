RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Israeli military says rocket fired from Gaza, second this week amid Mideast tensions

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 3:57 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military says rocket fired from Gaza, second this week amid Mideast tensions.

