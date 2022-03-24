RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Middle East News » Sudan riot police fire…

Sudan riot police fire tear gas at protesters in Khartoum

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese riot police fired tear gas on Thursday at thousands of protesters who were rallying in Khartoum against the country’s military rulers and demanding an immediate handover of power to civilians.

It was the the latest in dozens of rallies since the October military coup upended Sudan’s transition to democracy after nearly three decades of authoritarian rule under President Omar al-Bashir.

Protests erupted also elsewhere on Thursday, including in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and in the cities of Madani, Nyala and Atbara. Videos of protesters beating drums, waving Sudanese flags and chanting anti-military slogans circulated on social media. There were also videos showing protesters hurling stones at police in the capital, Khartoum, as riot police fired tear gas.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties Thursday. Around 90 people, including 15 children, have been killed since the coup, according to Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks protester casualties.

The protest was called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an alliance of political parties and groups which spearheaded the uprising that culminated in al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.

The Oct. 25 military takeover has triggered near-daily protests. Authorities have launched a deadly crackdown, including firing live ammunition and tear gas at crowds in the streets and knocking the country’s internet and mobile signal offline — all in efforts to keep people from gathering.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up