Two Israeli soldiers killed by friendly fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli soldiers were killed by friendly fire overnight while on a security patrol near a military base in the Jordan Valley, the military said early Thursday.

It said they were misidentified and mistakenly killed by fellow soldiers.

The military said the circumstances are under review, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The military did not identify the two soldiers or provide further information.

