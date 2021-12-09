CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 8:11 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 2-8, 2021.

This week’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of daily life in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hosting its its first ever Formula One race and dramatic winter weather in Tel Aviv.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

