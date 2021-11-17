CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Middle East News » Israeli couple released from…

Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey, PM says

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli couple has been released by Turkey after being detained on suspicion of espionage, according to a joint statement by Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister on Thursday.

Mordi and Natalie Oknin are on their way to Israel, according to the statement, which also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey.

The couple was arrested for espionage last week after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency reported at the time.

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained the three individuals after a tip-off from an employee working in a radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed the couple had been taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant.

They were formally arrested and awaiting trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denied after the detention that the couple worked for an Israeli agency.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up