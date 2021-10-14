Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Middle East News » Talking trash: Jerusalem bin…

Talking trash: Jerusalem bin thanks you for not littering

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 6:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — If all you ask is for a simple thanks in return for not littering, this is the trash can for you.

A bin installed next to a bus stop in Jerusalem this week applauds those who use it. Drop a piece of trash in, and a recording of a child’s voice says “Thank you very much!”

It’s part of an initiative by local residents to clean up the streets in the Pat neighborhood of the city. Jerusalem is known for its world-famous religious sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims. But it’s also a congested modern city of nearly 1 million residents, with the earthly blights of traffic, potholes and litter.

The trash cans, which also have popped up in some European cities, are equipped with solar panels, sensors and a device that expresses appreciation in a variety of voices when anything is dropped in.

“Our neighborhood is dirty and and we want to make a difference,” said Talya Tomer, a local resident and street artist. “We want to have clean, clean streets that look nice and are nice to walk in.”

In keeping with the Jewish Sabbath, a volunteer switches the device off every Friday at sundown.

Similar bins that speak or make funny noises have been deployed in London, Berlin and other cities to discourage littering.

The Jerusalem municipality is offering support for such initiatives in order to improve the appearance of the city.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

For federal accessibility managers, addition of the 'A' in new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up