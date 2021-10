DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Abu Dhabi air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed Saturday, killing four…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Abu Dhabi air ambulance flown by the emirate’s police crashed Saturday, killing four people.

The Abu Dhabi police gave no details on the location or cause of the crash.

Police said the dead included two pilots, a civilian doctor and a nurse.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.