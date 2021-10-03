Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Middle East News » Algeria blasts French leader,…

Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 4:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of “genocide” and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.

The immediate recall of Algeria’s ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.

The statement said the recall was motivated by recent comments about Algeria that were attributed to Macron. The comments amounted to “inadmissible interference” in Algeria’s affairs and were “an intolerable affront” to Algerians who died fighting French colonialism, the Algerian presidency said.

“The crimes of colonial France in Algeria are innumerable and fit the strictest definitions of genocide,” its statement alleged.

French media reported that Macron made recent comments about Algeria’s post-colonial system of government and its attitudes to France.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up