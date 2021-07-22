Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Middle East News » Syria accuses Israel of…

Syria accuses Israel of carrying out strike, 2nd in a week

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 1:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAMASCUS (AP) — Syria accused Israel Thursday of carrying out an airstrike in a central province, the second time in as many days, saying the aerial attack caused material damage.

An unidentified Syrian military official quoted by the state news agency said air defenses shot down most of the missiles in the attack that occurred early Thursday on targets it did not name in the Quseir region of the Homs countryside.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Late Monday, Syria reported an Israeli airstrike southeast of the northern Aleppo province, but did not mention details of the target or damage.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has activists on the ground in Syria, said Monday’s strikes targeted weapons depots that belong to Iranian-backed militiamen operating in Aleppo’s Safira region.

It also confirmed Thursday’s strikes, saying they destroyed ammunitions and weapons depots belonging to the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group in the western Homs countryside.

The Iran-backed group has been operating in Syria for years, helping President Bashar Assad’s government reclaim control over most of the country after a devastating civil war.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

Lawmakers seek more progress on Veterans Affairs police modernization

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up