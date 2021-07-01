CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Middle East News » Iran’s supreme leader appoints…

Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 3:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) —

Iran’s supreme leader has appointed a new judiciary chief to replace the man recently elected as the country’s new president who formerly held the post, state media reported Thursday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, appointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi to the job, urging him to promote justice and fight corruption.

Former Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election earlier in June.

Ejehi, a 64-year-old hardline cleric, was the deputy judiciary chief previously, and had earlier worked as prosecutor general. Prior to that he was intelligence minister.

Khamenei has the power under Iranian law to appoint judiciary chiefs as well as many other ranking officials, including military commanders.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

OMB memo tells agencies to back up future budget requests with evidence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up