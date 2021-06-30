CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Middle East News » Iraqi military: Bomb explodes…

Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAGHDAD (AP) — A bomb exploded in a busy Baghdad market on Wednesday, wounding at least 15 people, Iraq’s military said.

The blast occurred when an improvised explosive device placed under a kiosk detonated in the Maridi market area of Sadr City, a suburb in the eastern part of the capital. The military said the wounded had minor injuries and most left hospital soon after receiving treatment.

Slippers were seen among the debris of the explosion as police cordoned off the area. A metal door was perforated by shrapnel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

Security forces launched an investigation to determine the perpetrators, the statement said.

It was the second time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since IS was defeated in 2017.

But attacks persist. In January, over 30 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in central Baghdad. It was the most deadly bombing in three years to strike Iraq’s capital.

Roadside bombs continue to target primarily Iraqi security forces outside the capital, especially across northern Iraq where IS militants are known to have hideouts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

House committee advances new whistleblower protections for federal employees

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up