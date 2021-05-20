MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Middle East News » Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announces cease-fire in Gaza operation

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announces cease-fire in Gaza operation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up