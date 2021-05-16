CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Israeli medics: Dozens injured…

Israeli medics: Dozens injured in bleacher collapse in synagogue, ambulances on way to scene

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics: Dozens injured in bleacher collapse in synagogue, ambulances on way to scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up