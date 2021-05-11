CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv as volleys of outgoing rocket fire are heard in Gaza

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 1:51 PM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Air raid sirens sound in Tel Aviv as volleys of outgoing rocket fire are heard in Gaza.

