CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » United Arab Emirates names…

United Arab Emirates names 2 new astronauts, including woman

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 5:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates named the next two astronauts in its space program Saturday, including the country’s first female astronaut.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratically ruled country’s prime minister and vice president, named the two astronauts on Twitter.

He identified Noura al-Matroushi as the UAE’s first female astronaut. The announcement gave no biographical information about her or her male counterpart, Mohammed al-Mulla.

The two had been selected among more than 4,000 applicants in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula that’s also home to Abu Dhabi.

The two will undergo training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

In 2019, Maj. Hazzaa al-Mansoori became the UAE’s first astronaut in space, spending an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

The Emirates has had other recent successes in its space program. This February, the UAE put its Amal, or Hope, satellite in orbit around Mars, a first for the Arab world. In 2024, the country hopes to put an unmanned spacecraft on the moon.

The UAE also has set the ambitious goal of building a human colony on Mars by 2117.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | Science News | World News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up