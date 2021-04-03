CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 2:15 PM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state news agency said Saturday that two former senior palace officials “and others” have been arrested for “security reasons.”

The Petra report said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, the former royal envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, the former head of the royal court, were detained. Awadallah also previously served as planning minister and finance minister.

The report did not provide further details or name the others who were arrested.

Jordan, ruled by King Abdullah II, has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

