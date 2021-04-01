CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Middle East News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 25-31, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians and Jews celebrated their spring holidays of Holy Week and Passover, gathering together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Lebanon, which has has had electricity cuts for decades, is now suffering severe power cuts for lack of fuel. And on Monday, Israeli police shot and killed a disabled Arab man who appeared to be wielding a knife, drawing renewed accusations that law enforcement officers use excessive force against Arab suspects.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up