CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Middle East News » Infant found alive after…

Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Search and rescue workers pulled a 6-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building as the death toll from the incident rose to 25, Egyptian officials said Sunday.

The infant’s mother, father, and sister had already been found dead, but teams continued to search for his older brother, who was missing, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The young boy’s condition was stable as of Sunday, said one official from the country’s civil protection agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse. An engineering committee was formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said on Saturday. Another 26 people were also injured.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor neighborhoods and rural areas.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper permits.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal building across the country, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Middle East News | World News

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up