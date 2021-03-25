CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 8:46 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israel held its fourth election in two years, this time with coronavirus patients voting from their hospital beds. Also featured are celebrations for the Persian new year of Nowruz and the continuation of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

