Israel announces new settlements, risking Biden’s anger

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 6:03 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Monday advanced plans to build 800 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a move that could strain ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the move, saying it would include 100 homes in a settlement where an Israeli woman was killed recently in an alleged terror attack.

President-elect Joe Biden is opposed to settlement expansion and has pledged a more even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians view settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support.

