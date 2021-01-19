CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 11:53 AM

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Tuesday imposed sanctions on President Donald Trump and a number of members of his administration over their alleged role in support of “terrorism,” according to its foreign ministry website.

Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that besides Trump, sanctions were imposed on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA chief Gina Haspel and six other ranking U.S. officials.

The foreign ministry did not say what kind of sanctions were imposed.

From time to time, Iran impose symbolic sanctions on U.S. officials. Tuesday’s announcement comes on Trump’s last full day in office.

Khatibzadeh said the sanctions were based on Iranian law. He said they were the result in part for the administration’s role in killing an Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and its support for Israel in its conflict with the Palestinian.

He also cited the U.S.’s alleged role in the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in December as well as its alleged role in the “criminal war” in Yemen.

In December, Iran imposed sanctions on the U.S. ambassador in Yemen for his alleged role in support of airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Yemeni rebels known as Houthis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Middle East News | National News | World News

