FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert

May 4, 2021, 8:54 AM

The 2021 National Memorial Day Concert will go on but — you can probably guess where this is going — there won’t be a gathering on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Here’s what you need to know.

  • Q: What's the National Memorial Day Concert?

  • The National Memorial Day Concert honors men and women in uniform, their families at home and all those who have given their lives for the U.S.

    In the pre-pandemic era people would gather on the West Lawn of the Capitol to watch the show.

  • Q: Since we can't gather on the West Lawn of the Capitol, how do we watch?

  • There will be a pretaped 90-minute presentation of the 32nd annual concert hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise that’ll air/livestream on PBS at 8 p.m. May 30.

    It’ll stream on Facebook and YouTube.

  • Q: Who's singing the national anthem?

  • Country music star and Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton will open the show.

  • Q: Who's performing?

  • Emmy Award-winner Kathy Baker will perform the Vietnam Nurses Tribute. More than 265,000 women who served during the Vietnam War era.

    Scandal star Joe Morton will pay tribute to those lost during the Korean War. More than 1.7 million Americans fought in the conflict 70 years ago, with more than 36,000 dying.

    Actor Steve Buscemi will host a commemoration of the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks, honoring service members and families affected by a generation at war.

  • Q: Who else will be there?

  • Retired Gen. Colin Powell, seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, Denyce Graves, Motown legends and rock ’n’ roll Hall of famers The Four Tops, Brian d’Arcy James and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley is also slated to deliver a special message.

